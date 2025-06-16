Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Same Page With Spencer Whipple
Change is a true constant in the NFL and when there isn't any, it can be for better or worse. Change was needed in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization after an embarrassing 2024 season that saw them finish 4-13 despite high expectations.
This led to a new coaching staff and front office this offseason. Head coach Liam Coen was the best head coach candidate not named Ben Johnson and has brought on a staff filled with quality and respectable assistant coaches. That includes quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, who plays a key role for franchise passer Trevor Lawrence and his development into a high-end passer.
Whipple began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh before spending five seasons with UMass into their passing game coordinator and QB coach. The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback joined the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff in 2024 and spent much time with Kyler Murray in several roles on the staff before venturing to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars offensive coaching group is equipped for quarterback success, as his Coen's system that runs favorably for the passers he has work with in Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Lexington. The relationship between player and coach will be critical and it seems like it is off to a good start between Whipple and Lawrence.
“He's been awesome. Just has a lot of great insight," Lawrence said Thursday. "He is really smart. We have a great relationship."
Lawrence explained it has been fun working with Whipple and his personality, discovering his cool, calm, and collected behavior as a key part of his appreciation toward his coach.
It's been fun working with him, and I love his personality. Very even-keeled, calm demeanor, that's always something I appreciate in a QB coach, so that's important to me," Lawrence said.
"He's been great to work with," Lawrence said.
Alignment amongst coaches and players, especially the quarterback, is the utmost importance to the success of a professional franchise. So far, Lawrence believes it is there between Whipple, Coen, and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. During practice, even if they see things differently, Lawrence and his coaches are always finding ways to get on the same page.
"I think the alignment between him and Liam and Grant and everybody and myself is right on
point. We're all on the same page, and even if there are things where we might see it a little differently, the conversation and dialogue in the meeting rooms have been awesome," Lawrence said.
"And I feel like we always get to a place where we're on the same page, which is really important," Lawrence said.
