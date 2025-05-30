Jaguars Mailbag: OTA Impressions Thus Far
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week we take questions on what we have seen at OTAs so far.
Q: Feels like we need more size at receiver, would you agree? And if so, who?
A: I am not sure if they need it. They certainly do not have much of it with their top four wide receivers, but they also have several talented players who are difficult to cover anyways, so I am not sure it is a forsure need. They did sign a lot of undrafted guys with size like Eli Pancol who I think will have a chance to make an impact.
Q: Could Jack Kiser be taking Lloyd's spot in the starting lineup?
A: I do not see that happening this year, no. I think Kiser will mostly be special teams and defensive depth his rookie season. Some spots could open up after 2025, though.
Q: Is Trevor Lawrence's footwork getting better?
A: I do not think I am qualified to say whether the answer is yes or no, but I will say they have put a few twists on their quarterback drills that reflect a priority in working on his mechanics.
Q: How much O-Line magic can Liam Coen realistically work with the current roster?
A: We will find out, won't we? Not a lot of blue-chippers on it. If he gets it humming, it says a lot.
Q: I have asked this before but I don’t know if you have answered it yet, but do you think Travis Hunter will retire early since he will be playing 2 ways?
A: No, no I do not.
Q: If you could make a prediction for the defense at this point, what 11 do you see starting?
A: Hines-Allen, Hamilton, Armstead, Walker.
Lloyd, Oluokun, Miller (SAM)
Campbell, Lewis, Savage, Murray.
Q: Your recent podcast got me thinking when you were discussing players that have looked good in the offseason. I remember in the 2000’s a guy named Chad Owens that looked unbelievable in the offseason and then just never translated to the season. In your time covering the Jags, who is a guy that looked great in the offseason and then not so much in-season? Also maybe a guy who didn’t look great but then turned it on once the season started ?
A: Yep, happens all the time. In 2023 it was Gregory Junior. It has also been Laviska Shenault in the past. It is why I say to take these things with the appropiate context. As for guys who did not look great and then turned it on, I would say Montaric Brown last year.
Q: Lot of talk coming from the Jags UDFA group that was signed this year. Thoughts on who will stay with the team? Do any of those have a chance at making the 53 man roster by week 1?
A: I think a lot stick with the team via the practice squad. It is tough to get a gauge on who is truly impressing until pads are on, but Eli Pancol has stuck out some.
Q Does an ETN trade look inevitable before the season starts? Where is Keilan Robinson and where does he place on the RB depth chart?
A: I do not think so, in part because he is playing on his fifth-year option so he would be a pretty expensive one-year rental all things considered. Just does not look like a very tradable profile. Keilan Robinson has been there. He will have to fight for a spot as the No. 4 running back.
Q: What’s a realistic stat line for Travis hunter at wr this season?
A: This is a good question. I think something along the lines of what Rashee Rice did as a rookie? 79 catches, seven touchdowns and 938 yards. I could see that easily, and I think anyone would take it.
