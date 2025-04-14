Why Trevor Lawrence Looks Up to Scottie Scheffler
Long before Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose settled The Masters with the tournament’s first playoff in eight years on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence had already settled the priorities of his life.
Less than a three-hour drive from his Cartersville, Ga., hometown, Lawrence said Saturday that serving as the face of the Jaguars franchise can’t be his entire identity but it’s a constant challenge in which he has had to adjust and transition throughout his NFL career.
“I think it's something where you have to constantly remind yourself of that and have good people around you, but also my faith is a big part of that,” Lawrence told Marty Smith on Saturday’s edition of Fore Please! from the Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the final day of The Masters.
Faith is also important to Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, who finished fourth at this year’s Masters after winning the competition in 2022 and 2024. Lawrence said Scheffler, who also recently became a first-time father, is an inspiration. Lawrence looks up to Scheffler because, just like the quarterback, Scheffler prioritizes faith and family over their respective high-profile professions.
“That's why I think I can resonate with a lot of the stuff he says and does, and the way he plays the game,” Lawrence said. “But you have to always remind yourself, because while it's not your life and it's not who you are, it takes up the majority of your time. And so, it’s easy to sometimes blend those … Sometimes it feels like life or death, but it's not; it's not the most important thing in life.”
The most important things in Lawrence’s life are his faith, his wife and new daughter. And that’s important perspective when critics expect more from him after signing a contract extension last year that makes him the second-highest paid quarterback on an average annual basis.
But neither his priorities nor his salary will keep him from doing what’s necessary to return Jacksonville to the AFC playoffs, he said.
“It is hard when you want to have success so bad and you want to put in all the work, you put in all the time, and you have to remind yourself and structure your life a certain way to where you have time for everything else.”
