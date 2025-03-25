The Jaguars Aim to Give Lawrence the Tools for Success
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen for many reasons, but few of those reasons are as critical as his offensive mind and his potential to help get the most out of veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville's franchise quarterback is coming off an injury-plagued season.
The Jaguars paid Lawrence handsomely, as they felt he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league. While his 22-38 record leaves much to be desired, wins are not a quarterback stat and the Jaguars have Lawrence surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the league.
The Jaguars recently hired former quarterback Nick Mullens as another voice for Lawrence this upcoming season. Mullens played seven seasons in the National Football League, throwing for over 6,000 yards. Jacksonville believes his presence could be beneficial for Lawrence.
“Mullens spent the past three seasons in Minnesota under coach Kevin O'Connell, who is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree just like new Jaguars coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Coen's offense should be similar to Minnesota's, so Mullens will offer Trevor Lawrence another tutor," DiRocco said.
Lawrence missed nearly half of the season with multiple injuries. While there is no guarantee, there is a high likelihood Lawrence would not have missed as much time if he had a better offensive line protecting him and better skill position players for him to get the ball out to.
Few excuses will be made for the star quarterback of an NFL team, who is getting paid nearly $300 million. However, football is the ultimate team sport and the Jaguars have failed to give Lawrence a quality team on both sides of the ball. Hopefully that changes with the new regime.
Jacksonville's new front office must do a better job of surrounding Lawrence with quality talent than the previous regime did. Naturally, Lawrence's massive contract had impacted the signings the team has been able to make, but it is still possible to give him a better supporting cast.
James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office must improve the roster this offseason, while also finding a way to set themselves up for a productive future.
