Top-Heavy Jaguars Draft Haul Will Impact 2025 Performance
The Jacksonville Jaguars undoubtedly made the most significant move of this year's NFL Draft, trading multiple picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 2 pick. Jaguars' general manager James Gladstone started his tenure with a bang, selecting Travis Hunter.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY ranked every team in the National Football League following the completion of the draft. While the Jaguars may have drafted the best athlete, they had to trade up to do so, leaving their overall draft haul somewhat top-heavy.
Davis ranked the Jaguars as the 26th-best team in the league in the offseason. With the draft out of the way and most rosters just about set, the Jaguars' roster still needs plenty of help. Jacksonville also needs Liam Coen to help get the best version of Trevor Lawrence.
"The arrival –at significant cost– of 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could make them a curiosity they haven't been since joining the league 30 years ago. But rookie HC Liam Coen must do for QB Trevor Lawrence what he did for Baker Mayfield in Tampa if the Jags are to become legitimately relevant again," Davis said.
The Jaguars have nowhere to go but up. Multiple disappointing seasons led to them cleaning house earlier this offseason and starting anew. Jacksonville has made several significant changes, but only time will tell if it will translate to an improved product on the field.
Jacksonville made a bold move to swing Hunter. It was a move that should help bolster one of their position groups and could help them bolster two. However, even after free agency and the draft, the Jaguars have many other position groups to worry about than just those.
Gladstone is playing the long game, understanding that rebuilds take time. Gladstone also likely understands that the first season of a rebuild rarely turns out well, as new coaching staffs and players get comfortable with each other.
Still, Gladstone's job is to acquire the necessary players to create a more competitive football team. While adding Hunter is a significant step, the Jaguars still have more work to do.
