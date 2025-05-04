Jaguars Found Quality Talent With High Upside in the Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' draft class has received varying reviews, as their bold draft day move to select Travis Hunter secured arguably the most talented player in the draft. However, the cost of moving up to select Hunter impacted this draft and next year's draft for Jacksonville.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus noted that new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone undoubtedly made a splash in his first draft with the team. Gladstone's trade-up for Hunter will either propel the Jaguars or be a move they regret in the future.
"In his first draft as an NFL general manager, James Gladstone made an immediate impact by trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. The bold move from the first-year GM could inject new life into a franchise that has struggled to find consistent success," Cameron said.
"Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Travis Hunter earned PFF receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 this past season while logging over 1,500 snaps across 13 games. It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars will lean into his versatility, but Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft."
Cameron noted the Jaguars' selection of Caleb Ransaw may pay off immediately. The talented defensive back has room to grow, but was productive enough in college to explain why the Jaguars selected him in the third round. Jacksonville found a quality talent in the third round.
"Caleb Ransaw brings positional versatility to the Jaguars’ secondary, with experience in the slot and outside. His 2023 tape was better (86.3 PFF overall grade), but he showcased impressive ball skills in 2024 (26.1% forced incompletion rate). Paired with his ability as a sure tackler and a strong run defender, Ransaw can contribute as a nickel defender at the next level."
Ransaw has a high upside that the Jaguars hope to benefit from sooner, rather than later. Overall, the Jaguars' draft class is expected to help Gladstone and Liam Coen get off on the right foot in Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the Hunter and Ransaw duo!
Please let us know your thoughts on Ransaw and Hunter when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.