Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Makes Surprising Debut in Recent Rankings
Last week, some Jaguars supporters were disturbed and dismayed upon not reading the name of their franchise quarterback on a list presented by Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports. The compilation ranked the league's top ten passers heading into the 2025 season. Well, you can rest easier Duval. A different contributor came out with a chart of their own and this time around, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence has been included.
On a recent episode of "The Football 301 Podcast", Yahoo's Nate Tice brought in McDonald and Matt Harmon to discuss their respective top tens. Tice, the former Wisconsin QB, was the only of the three contributors to have the Jacksonville signal caller listed.
"The only guy [different], I have to throw him in here, too, was Trevor Lawrence at nine. I should have probably had him below [Texans QB CJ] Stroud, if I'm being honest, but I am excited to watch him in the Liam Coen offense. I'm excited to see the weapons around him. And I think Trevor was playing really well last year when healthy, and when everything was [expletive] and when his head coach wasn't just going into the next press conference to just make fun of him," Tice explained.
"So, this is more of an optimistic slant. This is not based on 2024. No, I'm still with him. I'm still, I've always been bullish on Trevor. I just think that now this year, maybe this offense gets out of the Doug Pederson, Mickey Mouse offense, get out of that RPO-heavy world. Not that Trevor can't do it, but it's just that maybe getting him to be a real boy and be the drop-back quarterback. He's still so young, even though he's on his second contract. I think finally this year, all right, okay, now I think we got some competency going on. I hope. I really hope, and maybe well in three months, I'm making new excuses for him, but no, I'm just always optimistic on Trevor."
"Yeah. I'm still pretty high on Trevor," added McDonald. "I think there's a real chance that he breaks out this year, and it's just like he's the high plays in the high games that he has are so damn good, I just don't really see why anyone would just throw away their stock on him, and especially like with the new ecosystem that's going to be coming in. If you can just get the offensive line to play a little bit more consistently, and he can stay healthy, I think there's a real chance for a breakout here, especially now that he has got Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. which might be like the most athletic one-two combo in the entire league."
"I'm telling you. I'm telling you, just keep the stock. I'm gonna keep accumulating it. I'm like smog. I'm just gonna accumulate all the stock of Trevor Lawrence stock and sit on it," double-downed Tice.
Harmon then weighed-in with a change of heart of sorts, comparing him with another quarterback picked first overall, was considered a bust, and is redeeming himself with his fourth team in Tampa.
"I think we all got to remember what we thought about Baker Mayfield, like, two to three years ago, and that was, I think the stock on that was even lower. He signed for, like, a $4 million deal in Tampa Bay, after what he went through in Cleveland, and then Carolina cutting [him] midseason with the Panthers and then picked up by the Rams. I mean, that's how low that stock was. And he's, again, someone that, like, statistically, is one of the most productive quarterbacks over the last two seasons," stated Harmon .
"Yeah, part of me wanted to make fun of you midway through the Trevor Lawrence thing. [But] I think we all should realize just where we were with Baker, and he's again, statistically, you can make the case that he's a top 15 quarterback in the league. I think Trevor could get there by the end of the season."
Should the Jaguars get out of Lawrence, what the Buccaneers have realized in Mayfield, not just everybody in Duval will be elated, Trevor will be on a lot more lists.