Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Recognizes Bengals' X-Factor
Starting the year off with a win is always a great feeling, especially when the team you root for has a young, vibrant group of coaches, executives, and players who have given a fanbase something to feel great about. The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to keep their positive momentum going against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first road trip of the Liam Coen-James Gladstone era.
One of the beneficiaries of this new era is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will look to add to his growth as a passer this upcoming weekend. However, he will have to account for Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the rest of a defense that impressed in Week One against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals' new defensive system
Lawrence sounded impressed with the Bengals' defense this past week, especially with their two turnovers and getting their hands on the ball in passes broken up with five of them. The Jaguars' signal-caller noted how well this defense was making plays throughout the game.
"They did a nice job, obviously getting their hands on some passes and getting some turnovers," Lawrence said. "Those were big in the right spot at the right time, guys making plays. It kind of changed the game."
Lawrence noted how the Bengals' defense, coached by Al Golden, was flying around against Cleveland, making plays on the ball, fitting the run, and more, while also calling them a 'good defense.'
Yet, what stood out for Lawrence was just Cincinnati's defense, but star pass rusher Hendrickson, who returned in Week 1 after an offseason-long contract dispute. With him, Lawrence said, you always have to be aware of where he'll line up, whether in a reduced alignment or on the edge.
"Obviously, with Hendrickson, just always have to know where he's at and he's a great player," Lawrence said. "He has proven himself in this league time and time again, so give him his respect obviously with our preparation and just knowing where he is at, he is a really good player and have to take care of him, so that's obviously something there."
With Golden as the defensive coordinator, he presents a challenge early in the NFL season because of the lack of tape of his defense. However, Lawrence mentions that going back into the preseason and Golden's time with Notre Dame helps with finding the identity and structure of Sunday's opposing defense.
"You kind of look at all of it and take it for what it is and try to put together all the things that they've done and what's the common themes, what do they like to do?" Lawrence explained. "Every defense and every offense has an identity of what they want to do, who they are, what coverages do they want to run, what pressures do they want to bring? And they can always do different things each week and have a different plan.
"You have some wrinkles and we'll adjust to those, but you can kind of tell structure and identity
who they want to be.”
