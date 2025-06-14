Is This a Make-or-Break Season for Trevor Lawrence?
Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars' QB1, is now entering his 5th season as a pro. Lawrence was drafted by then head coach Urban Meyers and the Jaguars in 2021, after being the consensus No. 1 pick and the most touted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.
Lawrence was followed by some pretty heavy expectations entering his rookie year, with some fans and analysts even naming him as a "dark horse" for MVP before the season even started. Basically, if he didn't win Offensive Rookie of the Year it was a going to be a let-down.
Lawrence didn't quite live up to the hype, finishing the 2022 season with just over 3,600 passing yards (3,641), 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. All this translated to an average passer rating of 71.9. Many still believed he would have a terrific sophmore year, and that he'd finally show why he was drafted 1st overall.
It ended up being his best year as a pro, as he posted 4,113 yards, and 25 passing touchdowns to only 8 interceptions. Since 2022, Lawrence hasn't really been able to replicate the same stats, leading to some analysts questioning whether he's the answer for head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville moving forward.
"I need to see him back to his 2022 version of himself," Andrew Hawkins stated on an ESPN talk show.
"They (the Jaguars) bring Liam Coen in, we saw the career Baker Mayfield had under his system. Heavy play-action, roll-outs, leveraging that athleticism, making decisions easier, giving him clear pictures. All in an effort of making sure Trevor Lawrence can unleash his full potential. Less thinking, playing fast, playing decisive. The issue is now Trevor Lawrence is on his 3rd head coach and I don't even think it's about Trevor Lawrence showing us anything, it's about showing Liam Coen, because if you don't see that promise, I don't know if that's a wagon he's (Coen) going to hitch himself to for the next couple of years.
Lawrence was extended by the Jaguars in June of 2024, signing a 5-year, $275 million deal making him the highest-paid player in franchise history. So far, Lawrence has yet to prove he was worth the money, but with receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, he's in for a promising year.
