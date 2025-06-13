How Minicamp Impacted Liam Coen's Plans for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are under new leadership. Head Coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff spent Organized Team Activities and minicamp laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a successful season. However, they have plenty of work to do to make that happen.
Coen was brought in to help turn things around in Jacksonville. However, he was specifically brought in for his brilliance on the offensive side of the ball, as the Jaguars have struggled on offense lately.
Following minicamp, he noted that his plans for the offense have not changed much based on what he saw in minicamp.
“Not so much. I think that really comes when the pads come on. Out here, we’re not really trying to emphasize gap schemes too much because that’s when those collisions can occur, when you’re pulling people, trapping, whamming, pulling two," Coen said.
"That’s where a lot of those things occur that aren’t really supposed to occur in this phase. We’re trying to stay within the rules, but continue to get better at the zone game, right? That’s obviously a little bit more of a safe run in this phase, but also something that we want to be able to do."
Coen noted that while minicamp was productive, training camp will be the actual measuring stick for where the team stands. As much as minicamp helps the process, football is still a contact sport, and only so much can be gleaned from players practicing in shorts and helmets.
"Everybody runs zone in the NFL game. I think today was actually some of our better hits on zone that we’ve had. Had a couple of better ones yesterday. I think once you get into training camp, the run game will have to diversify a little bit more in terms of, alright, we’ve got the pads on," Coen said.
"Where are the toss-cracks now coming in? I’m not going to go crack one of our players on our team. So, those kinds of schemes are a little bit more, we’ve practiced them in a walkthrough setting, so we’re getting it installed and we’re getting it repped so we have some muscle memory, but ultimately that’ll come a little bit more in training camp.”
