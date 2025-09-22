Jaguar Report

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell Reviews Dominant Texans Win

What did Jacksonville Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell have to say after beating the Houston Texans in Week 3?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) strips the ball from Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the fourth quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) strips the ball from Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the fourth quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell spoke on Monday about the Week 3 win against the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.

For a partial transcript of Campbell's comments, view below.

Q: On how it felt to force a fumble in the fourth quarter:

Campbell: “It feel great, man. Give all the glory to God. Just as a defense, you emphasize creating turnovers and trying to make plays on the ball to score yourself or give your offense an opportunity to put points on the board.”

Q: On how everything has clicked with generating turnovers:

Campbell: “Everybody, we just love playing with each other out there, man. We just having fun playing for one another, not pointing any fingers, having each other’s back and trusting that each player on the field's going to do their job. After that it becomes easy, just playing ball after that. So, I think that's really what it comes down to, everybody playing one play at a time and fighting until the end of the whistle.”

Q: On Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile’s scheme

Campbell: “Oh yeah. Like you said, the versatility of it. Being able to mix different coverages and different fronts and different stunts just makes the offense think a little more and lets us play freely and mix things up.”

Q: On Campanile’s aggressiveness?

Campbell: “Oh yeah, man. As a defense, that's one of the qualities you want to have, being aggressive, being fundamentally sound and playing for one another. So, that's what we love about playing for Camp. He brings that energy each and every day.”

Q: On how the play of DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker has affected the secondary

Campbell: “Man, it makes your life easier. It's like, as long as I do my job, cover this receiver for as long as many seconds as I need to, that it's buying them more time to get to the quarterback and I know that they want to get to the quarterback before he even gets the ball off. Rush and coverage always work together, I definitely believe that and playing with them these past five years has been a joy.”

Q: On the ball being tipped by Hines-Allen on the defense’s final play yesterday

Campbell: “Oh man, it is very pivotal. Like you said, there was basically rush and coverage working together, once we seen the tip, tips and overthrows we always say got to get those so, Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] made a heck of a play. Sprinted to the ball and made a great catch to seal the game.”

