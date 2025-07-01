Do Jaguars Finally Have a Running Mate for Tyson Campbell?
For 2025, new Jaguars GM James Gladstone may have found the Robin to Tyson Campbell's Batman at cornerback in Jacksonville. One would think that the signing of Jourdan Lewis on a 3-year, $30 million-dollar-deal would make the former Cowboy a lock for the role.
But there's more talent in Duval hungry for the title, making it one of the most fascinating training camp competitions for Head Coach Liam Coen's team. On a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Beat Writer John Shipley previewed the auditions.
"How are things going to shake up opposite Tyson Campbell? I think that's a very fair and legitimate question to ask in Jacksonville right now, and it's kind of been a question for the last couple seasons. They added Darius Williams in 2022, kind of toyed with it a little bit. Played him in the slot some, [but] he wasn't really a slot cornerback, though. Once they moved him to the outside at the end of 2022 season, he played well. Played really well in 2023' [and] had a career year. They had to move on because of contract issues, and he didn't fit the scheme. He went, I believe, back to Los Angeles last season, but he was really the last running mate for Tyson Campbell who was able to be consistent."
"So who's it going to be this year? You know, Jourdan Lewis, they added [him], obviously, in the offseason to be a major piece of the secondary. right now that, if you had to define it, [Lewis] looks like a guy who is very much-so starting in the nickel spot. Maybe he gets reps outside over the course of the season."
"But if you're looking at other guys that compete for snaps outside of him, you obviously have Travis Hunter. We'll see just how much defense he's playing, etc. Then, of course, you have Buster Brown, who, once again, just had a stellar offseason program."
"You obviously have Jarian Jones, who had a fantastic rookie season, a little bit of a transition for him to a zone defense after he's played so much man throughout his career. Jones was obviously a very good nickel corner. He believes that he can move from the nickel to even doing more so outside. He said in the offseason that he went to the coaching staff about playing more inside, [but it] didn't really happen, and this coaching staff seems prepared to let him do so. And then, of course, you have Buster Brown, who, once again, just had a stellar off season program."
There are many hopefuls lined up for this cornerback casting call, and somebody's going to share billing with Campbell. But just who among Lewis, Jones, Brown, and Hunter is ready for his closeup, or will the Jaguars be better served if this becomes an ensemble piece.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.