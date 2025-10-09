Jaguars' Travis Hunter Talks Seahawks Week, Tyson Campbell
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter spoke from the locker room on Thursday to detail the Seattle Seahawks trade and his reaction to the Tyson Campbell trade, and we were there for it all.
To watch Hunter's comments, view below.
To read a partial transcript from Hunter, read below.
Q: What did Monday night show about this football team?
Hunter: We know what we got we got here. You know, we just got to continue to play Jaguars football, continue to play physical and just go out there and take it one play at a time, man, continue to just do our job.
Q: What are the challenges of a short week?
Hunter: Nothing really difficult. I'm excited every game day, so the faster the game day for me, the better for me. So I'm just super excited to just keep playing.
Q: I see you dap up a lot of the offense at practice. Why do you do that?
Hunter: Just the power of touch. Just try to rub off on everybody, try to give them the energy that I bring every day. So just the power of touch and make sure I uplift as many guys as I can.
Q: Why is it important for you guys to be not be content with the 4-1 start and to have a high standard?
Hunter: Because it's a long season. You know, we can start 4-1, and you just got to continue to take that mindset. Just going 1-0 know each week. You know, that's our record right now, but we're really 0-0 right now. You know, we got to go 1-0 this Sunday, and continue to go 1-0.
Q: Thoughts on how the Tyson Campbell trade impacts you?
Hunter: He was a brother. You know, he was a brother here. You know, I could talk to him, ask him whatever I needed to ... just bless him. I hope he takes the mindset of its just another step.
Q: You have not scored a touchdown yet, have you been anxious about that?
Hunter: You just got to leave up to God. You just got to continue to just be faithful, and you know timing is gonna be right when it's time. So you just gotta continue to just grab the greatness every day and continue to just be blessed and continue to just go out there and work.
