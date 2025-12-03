Why Colts Game Just Means More For Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Of all of the regular season games Trevor Lawrence has already started for the Jacksonville Jaguars (72 to date), few are as important as the one he ffaces this Sunday against th Indianapolis Colts.

In Lawrence's five seasons, there are only two other regular season games that come to mind in terms of importance: the Jaguars' Week 18 finale against the Tennessee Titans in 2022, a home win to secure the AFC South and a playoff trip, and then the Week 18 finale against the Titans in Nashville in 2023 that also determined the AFC South race.

Otherwise, Lawrence has not played in many regular season games of high importance. Part of that is due to the Jaguars' lack of team success in two of his seasons as a starter (2021 and 2024). Lawrence spoke about all of this and more on Wednesday.

“Yeah, just the team is—I feel like, you hate to say it, but it is just true. The excitement around the team and the energy is just different when you're in the hunt and you're playing for the playoffs in the postseason," Lawrence said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, when you're not, you bring everything you can every day. But the feeling around the team of just we know that the biggest games are still coming up for us and that we're playing for a lot. And that's why you play and that's, and that's what makes it fun being in this position. So yeah, it is different. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't, so it's exciting.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

For Lawrence, Week 14 offers him a chance to prove he can be what the Jaguars drafted him to be. A win would give Lawrence his third season leading the Jaguars to a winning record in five seasons, while it would also validate that Lawrence is the player the Jaguars need to take them where they want to go.

"This point in the season, they're all huge then given division opponent, obviously the records of both of our teams. I think all that, the point of the season that we're in, the opportunities are getting less and less every week," Lawrence said. "So, I think just where we're at in our season, it's a big game. They're all important though. All of the games are important to get to this point to put ourselves in position, but yeah, definitely big game.”

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a long catch and run from wide receiver Christian Kirk (13), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34.

