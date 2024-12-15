Jaguars' Offense Limping Into Jets Game Amid Another Run of Injuries
When the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense took the field in Miami in Week 1, there was a clear and concise understand the unit would be driven by the passing attack.
Fourth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a wide array of weapons at his disposal, ranging from veteran receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, a first-round receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., and a Pro Bowl tight end in Evan Engram.
Now, the only player among the entire group -- quarterback, receivers and tight end -- who isn't sidelined for the rest of the season is Thomas.
Since Week 8, the Jaguars have lost Kirk, Davis, Lawrence, and now Engram to season-ending injuries that require surgery.
The Jaguars' offensive line has remained healthy up to this point, and the running back room has fended off injuries to hit the final month at full health. But the passing game has been hit by injury after injury. It has happened at a rate that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson hasn't experienced before.
"Probably not to the extent that we’ve lost Christian [WR Christian Kirk], Gabe [WR Gabe Davis], Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], Evan. It’s tough. It’s tough," Pederson said. "Again, it’s unfortunate. Can’t make excuses for it, it’s part of the game but it’s a great opportunity for the next guy.”
The Jaguars ran into similar issues last year, losing Kirk for the final month-plus of the season while Lawrence and Zay Jones ran into injury issues of their own.
Now, the Jaguars are in an even worse off spot. Now, the Jaguars are entering Week 15's contest vs. the New York Jets with a clear and obvious limp.
Call it bad luck, call it being snakebit, call it coincidence. It doesn't matter. For the second year in a row, injuries have sunk the Jaguars' offense.
“I don’t know. I just know that football is a tough sport. It’s a violent sport and injuries are going to happen. It’s part of the game," Pederson said.
"The guys play tough and physical, and they play hard. That’s what I ask and that’s what they do. They put their bodies on the line every single week and stuff like this happens. But again, I think the positive to it is guys like Brenton, [WR] Parker Washington obviously, guys like Mac [QB Mac Jones] get opportunities to really showcase themselves and play well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.