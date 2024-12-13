BREAKING: Jaguars Dealt Massive Blow Regarding TE Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another key part of their offense.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced Friday that tight end Evan Engram will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 14.
"Unfortunately we are going to lose Evan for the year. After more, like MRIs results, testing, all that, he will have the labrum to get fixed. So he will have surgery to fix the shoulder and miss the rest of the year," Pederson said.
Pederson said on Monday that he expected Engram to play on Sunday vs. the New York Jets. Now, the Jaguars will turn to second-year tight end Brenton Strange to take a bigger role in the offense to replace one of the most consister players in the offense.
Engram is the fourth different offensive starter to land on injured reserve, following wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
In nine games this year, Engram has caught 47 passes for yards and a touchdown. Earlier this season, Engram joied George Kittle and Jeremey Shockey as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least 40 receptions in each of their first eight seasons.
"Obviously, I would love to get the football and make plays to put my team in a great position," Engram said earlier this week. "But I’ve definitely found myself in a lot of situations to help out some of these young guys, pour into them, share some of my wisdom with them, give them some of the expedited experience to help them come along. At the end of the day, I just want to make our team better."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.