James Gladstone Breaks Down Working With Jaguars' Liam Coen
When the Jacksonville Jaguars embarked on their new front office alignment this offseason, there were a few clear expectations.
For one, it was clear the Jaguars would be expected to navigate a specific timeline by having their communication already ironed out. This is largely the result of Shad Khan hiring two Los Angeles Rams products in head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The two did not work side-by-side during Coen's two separate stints with the Rams, but they speak the same football language and know what success looks like from a symmetry point of view.
Gladstone sat down with Jaguars reporter John Oehser last week to discuss exactly what it has been like so far working alongside Coen in their respective new roles, and why that experience has already paid off.
"Working with Liam, he has such a fresh perspective. And, you know, his ability to connect with people and players in particular, it really stands out, as well as his, you know, ability to adapt scheme to player skill sets. It's something that I really respect," Gladstone said. 'It's something that I think is going to give us a real notable edge here into the future."
The relationship between Coen and Gladstone is clearly going to have a large impact on the level of success the Jaguars find. They will be hoping, of course, to have their own version of Sean McVay and Les Snead.
But Gladstone's relationship with the third branch of the Jaguars' leadership group is just as critical. The Jaguars hired Tony Boselli as their executive vice president of football operations, putting Boselli into a critical spot in the franchise's direction.
"And you know, beyond Liam, working with Tony Boselli, the three of us really being able to challenge each other in the right ways," Gladstone said.
"And you know, Tony brings such a fresh perspective as well, and a unique perspective, right, through the lens of somebody who's seen the organization at the highest points, really a vantage point that is integral to our operation and our process to date, and really looking forward to see some of the conversations that we've been having so far come to life with real decisions here soon,"
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
In a second you can also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE