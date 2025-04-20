Trevor Lawrence's Significant Offseason Adjustment
The Jacksonville Jaguars have experienced plenty of changes this offseason as an organization. The Jaguars will enter next season with a new general manager, a new head coach, and more than a few new players, as they have made sweeping changes.
The Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their general manager, his first time as a general manager. Jacksonville hired Liam Coen as their head coach, his first time as a head coach.
However, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a more significant first than anyone in the Jaguars' organization: He is a first-time father.
As Lawrence learns a new head coach and system, he also has more important things to learn.
“Yeah, it's definitely an adjustment because when you're home, it's not as much—you're not just sitting around doing nothing and have all that time necessarily. In some ways, you have more time, I think, because you make less plans. Just being a dad, it’s like you don't have as many plans to go out and do stuff or take trips or whatever," Lawrence said.
The veteran quarterback noted that although he is a father, he still has a job to do as Jacksonville's franchise quarterback. He explained how he can still find time to study Liam Coen's new scheme and prepare for the season.
He credits his wife, Marissa for all she does to help him with everything.
"So, I think just in between when she's down for and naps, trying to get into the stuff as much as I can. Start with formations, motions, all that stuff. Just the base stuff, and then starting with some of the concepts and stuff now. We're going to start installing more as a team that we're back in OTAs. So, we have this set time here now, which is nice, and get to talk with the guys through it," Lawrence said.
"But yeah, no, it's definitely different. Got to manage your time well, and also you’ve got to be able to audible and adjust because Shae wakes up and it's not, ‘Hold on, I need like 10 more minutes to finish this.’ It's right then. So, it's an adjustment, but thankfully, got a great wife and Shae’s mom, Marissa, to help me with that. She's, I mean she does more than I do, so I can't complain.”
