Jaguars GM James Gladstone Has Begun Implementing His Draft Strategy
The Jacksonville Jaguars have new arrivals after making several critical changes to their front office this offseason, including the general manager position. The Jaguars made James Gladstone their general manager, and he has already started to make his impact felt.
With the NFL Draft just weeks away, Gladstone has started implementing his strategy. He plans on being more experienced. Jacksonville must have a productive draft haul this offseason, or they could face another.
“There are some specific efficiencies that we've been able to sort of fold into the process. In large part, there's a good bit of information already at our disposal and a lot of internal knowledge that already exists that's really helpful. Having our scouting staff on-site for the first time this week, all being under the same roof, it was really cool," Gladstone said on Tuesday.
"We got a chance to sit down yesterday and chop through a large chunk of the prospects, and got a chance to share with them my impressions of Day 1 with them. Let's just set the stage: you get into a draft meeting, and each person has a piece of paper or a notebook in front of them or their laptop. They're referencing their reports that they've done on each of the prospects, looking down, reading those reports out loud.
Since taking over as the Jaguars' general manager, Gladstone has learned to enjoy every aspect of the job. He credits the many departments that will help him do his job effectively with helping him succeed. Gladstone
"Something I appreciate more than anything is when an evaluator or scout treats those moments like you're at the watercooler, like you're just having a normal conversation, as opposed to this boardroom meeting. Our group inherently did that. They made it just a natural conversation. They didn't just revert to their notes, but rather what they already knew in their minds because they were so prepared for that moment on their own," Gladstone said.
"That was a really cool moment for me to see our scouting staff walk in the door as prepared as I could have ever hoped for those initial conversations. I use the phrase ‘being a fighter, not a fencer,’right? Instead of having to put on armor, pick up a sword to fight, they simply just had to close their fist. They were ready for that moment."
