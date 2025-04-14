Grading the Jaguars' Offseason Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars have changed their front office this season after hiring James Gladstone as their general manager and Liam Coen as their head coach. While their front office has undoubtedly been upgraded, it is unclear how much better the roster has gotten.
Pro Football Network's Stats and Insights graded every team's moves in free agency. With the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, the Jaguars still have plenty of work. The Jaguars' quiet offseason garnered a C+ grade from PFN, as most of their moves have been under the radar.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a familiar position as big free agent spenders, as they were among the busiest teams on the first day of the legal negotiation period. That free agent spending hasn’t worked for the Jags in the past, but Jacksonville mostly avoided massive deals so far," PFN said.
"The largest contract the Jags handed out was the versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The former Ravens guard is getting a three-year deal worth $12.5 million per year, a reasonable deal for a 27-year-old with experience playing all five offensive line spots."
PFN noted that one of the Jaguars' most pressing issues is the supporting cast surrounding franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. By upgrading their skill positions, the Jaguars would be a much more competitive team and take some of Lawrence's workload next season.
"The Jaguars need to re-stock Trevor Lawrence’s weapons after trading away Christian Kirk and releasing Evan Engram. However, both free agency and the draft are filled with slot options who could replicate some of the underneath targets Kirk and Engram provided, so there should be options to fill out their depth chart."
Jacksonville hopes its moves in free agency and its draft haul will help expedite the rebuilding process. The Jaguars have experienced plenty of losing over the past couple of seasons. They cannot afford to lose again in the draft by selecting the wrong player.
The Jaguars have a long road ahead as they begin rebuilding one of the worst rosters in the league. For that turnaround to happen, Gladstone and the Jaguars must be productive at every turn. After a quiet but productive free agency, Jacksonville needs a solid draft haul.
