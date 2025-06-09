Biggest Mystery the Jaguars Face in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of moving pieces this offseason. It started with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
Both of them are the best for the Jaguars' job, and they have done a great job of putting together a team that will have a good season in 2025. It is going to be fun to watch the Jaguars with all their new talent and the young talent they already have.
Now that the talent and what feels to be the right head coach for the franchise are there, the Jaguars have a great chance of taking off starting next season. Probably the biggest move that the new regime has made so far has been for their second overall pick, rookie Travis Hunter. They had to move up in the draft to take Hunter, and that is exactly what the Jaguars did.
They could not leave Hunter to go to another team. Hunter to the Jaguars makes a lot of sense because the team needed a cornerback and another wide receiver, and if you do not know, Hunter plays those two positions. That was the big reason that the Jaguars went after him and moved up to get him. And he plays the two positions at an elite level. No, we will see how it translates.
Now, the big question for the Jaguars is how they will use Hunter next season. Hunter will most likely not be playing both ways all the time, but with a new regime, it will not be surprising to see them let him, especially early on in the season.
"The Jaguars say Hunter will play both ways, but we’re all waiting to see how it unfolds in the NFL. Hunter played over 86% of Colorado’s offensive snaps and 82% of the team’s defensive snaps," said Tyler Dragon of USA Today.
It is going to be interesting to see how they use Hunter next season. And what position will he be taking the most snaps at in 2025. The Jaguars got it right with drafting him and now have to get it right on how to use him. Exciting times in Jacksonville for their team.
