There is Reason for Optimism in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars made arguably the boldest move of the NFL Draft, as James Gladstone traded away next year's first-round pick and other picks for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The Jaguars selected the best athlete, Travis Hunter.
Hunter is thought to be a generational player. Considering what the Jaguars traded to be able to select him, Jacksonville needs him to be precisely that. Still, Hunter's arrival in the upcoming season is plenty of reason for excitement in Jacksonville.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports listed one reason every NFL team should be optimistic heading into next season. He believes Hunter's arrival at a defense that desperately needs playmakers is why Jacksonville should be hopeful for a productive season.
"Travis Hunter will be one of the more fascinating prospects to track throughout his rookie season. The Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster trade on Draft Day to move up to the No. 2 overall pick to bring Hunter to Jacksonville. Now, it's going to be must-see TV on how the Jags use him," Sullivan said.
"At Colorado, Hunter was a star wide receiver and cornerback, and it looks like Jacksonville will give him a shot to play both ways at the NFL level. The Heisman Trophy winner addresses key needs for the Jaguars at both receiver and corner, but maybe the most exciting angle will be Hunter lining up opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. within Liam Coen's offense."
The Jaguars have a lot of new faces on the coaching staff and the roster. However, after years of consistent losing, that may be for the best. While Jacksonville will undoubtedly have a their growing pains under Coen, they should at least be improved in certain areas.
Jacksonville has added to its offensive line and defense, two of its most significant weaknesses last season. The Jaguars still have a long way to go to turn things around, but it at least appears they have a competent front office with a clear goal in mind and plan to reach it.
After how the past two seasons have gone in Jacksonville, that may be progress enough in Coen's first season.
