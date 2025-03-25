James Gladstone, Liam Coen Demonstrate Jaguars' New Attitude
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done something very unique this offseason, and there is a clear reason.
As first noted by Big Cat Country's Travis Holmes, the Jaguars have not re-signed a single internal unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Jaguars have added 10 new free agents, headlined by veteran pieces such as Jourdan Lewis and Patrick Mekari.
But not a single free agent from the 2024 Jaguars' squad has been retained. Not Mac Jones, not Brandon Scherff, not Andre Cisco, not even Luke Farrell. Currently, every free agent from the Jaguars' last roster is either unsigned or with a new team.
The Jaguars are the only NFL team this offseason to claim such a feat. And it very much so feels like a purposeful one.
It could just be by sheer coincdience of course. And it isn't like the Jaguars had a star-studded free agent list; there were only two starters on it with Scherff and Cisco. The Jaguars released or traded higher profile names in Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.
But so far the crux of the Jaguars' offseason moves has told us the new Jaguars' regime simply thinks little of how the past regime constructed the roster.
Head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli have alreadcy taken a sledgehammer to a roster that, while talented, faltered badly down the stretch in 2023 and then went 4-13 in 2024.
"I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said after free agency.
"By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”
The Jaguars operated differently this offseason than in most past offseasons; they still spent big in free agency, but they spread it out over a large free agent class instead of taking any giant swings at any one or two players.
The Jaguars' new regime came into the picture with an emphasis on resetting the roster and culture. Given a clean slate, they didn't have to lie to themselves about the state of the regime.
We will see where this strategy takes them, but at least their intentions are clear.
