Where Do Jaguars Land in Post-FA Power Rankings?
It will take some time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to turn the doubters into believers again -- that much is certain.
As much as true for several reasons. For one, it does not appear the Jaguars' decision to part ways with high-profile names such as Christian Kirk and Evan Engram was as well-received by fans, analysts and casual followers of the sport.
Combine this with the Jaguars' fielding one of the NFL's worst teams in 2024 and their spectacular collapse in 2023, and it is more than fair to say the Jaguars have some work to do to turn the outside perception around.
As a result, it is far from a shock to see the Jaguars have a bottom ranking in the latest post-free agency power rankings from Pro Football Focus.
"Jacksonville was extremely active leading up to free agency, parting ways with several key players, including Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, to generate cap space. That flexibility allowed them to sign nine free agents, though their class lacked a true difference-maker despite the heavy investment," PFF said.
"Trevor Lawrence returning healthy will stabilize the quarterback position and help elevate Brian Thomas Jr. However, with numerous roster holes still remaining, finding sustained success will likely be an uphill battle."
The only teams the Jaguars were ranked ahead of were the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans.
Even with a home run draft, the Jaguars likely won't see much movement in power rankings ahead of the season. They have a new regime with a first-year head coach and general manager, a quarterback who has drawn plenty of criticism after injury-riddled years in 2023 and 2024.
The Jaguars could quickly turn things around in the fall if they start racking up wins, however. And at the end of the day, that is what matters the most.
“I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team. Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team. How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address," head coach Liam Coen said in January.
"That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
