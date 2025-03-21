James Gladstone Thinks Jaguars' Signing Is NFL's Best In This Area
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things from free agent signing Patrick Mekari.
After an impressive run with the Baltimore Ravens that saw him take snaps at all five positions, Mekari signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jaguars during the opening days of free agency.
Mekari was the largest contract the Jaguars handed out this offseason, and it is easy to see why when general manager James Gladstone talks about him.
Speaking with Jaguars Happy Hour after free agency, Gladstone slapped an impressive label on Mekari.
"He has background right as someone who was underappreciated coming out of college and earning his way into being the most versatile offensive lineman in the NFL," Gladstone said.
"Started for Baltimore last year at guard, and is going to be placed on the interior to begin his career here, his tenure here with the Jaguars, and really that versatility was something that we weren't going to overlook."
It is clear how much of an impact Mekari's versatility with the Ravens weighed into the Jaguars' decision to add him. He is a rare player with extensive snaps at all five offensive line positions, which gives the Jaguars the ultimate insurance moving forward.
"There's always attrition across that position group over the course of a season. And so with him, being able to move from one spot to the next on a dime is going to be something that we leverage for sure," Gladstone said.
The Jaguars made it clear entering the offseason the offensive line would be a top priority, and they have made good on that promise with the addition of Mekari and three other offensive linemen.
Mekari, though, was the big fish in every sense of the expression for the Jaguars in their rebuild of the offensive line. He is the type of player who the Jaguars can plug and play in any spot and any situation, a breed of versatility the Jaguars are seemingly making a focus moving forward.
Considering the injuries the Jaguars have faced along the offensive line in recent seasons, more players like Mekari wouldn't hurt. But when it comes to the NFL's most versatile offensive lineman, there is truly only one.
