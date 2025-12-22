Why Jaguars Signaled Championship Potential With Statement Win Over Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars marched into Empower Field at Mile High and upset the now 12-3 Denver Broncos, 34-20, in a statement game from the franchise, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and head coach Liam Coen.

Winners of 11 in a row before Sunday afternoon, the Broncos boasted one of the toughest environments to play in with an excellent defense and quality all-around offensive attack that has gotten them to their second consecutive postseason appearance. However, they had not been tested well by an AFC foe for much of the year until the Jaguars rolled into town.

Now, for the first time since before the turn of the millennium, the Jaguars have won 11 games and are on a six-game win streak. These are unique times that Jaguars fans couldn't have imagined a month and a half ago after their blown fourth-quarter lead in Houston. From hopelessness to excitement, the Duval faithful are in a place they never expected before the start of the season.

Jaguars make a statement in Denver

Jacksonville was doubted going into this game, as they have been all season, but Coen wants that to continue. The team thrives on it, and even after this massive win, there will be plenty who are still not convinced that the Jaguars are a legitimate team.

Let me break down why Jacksonville is a legit team now: they have a quarterback playing to his full potential, a defense that is playing great football, and they've already beaten Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud, and Justin Herbert this season. Their only three losses are to Joe Burrow, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Rams, arguably the two best teams in the sport.

Sunday also happened to be the Parker Washington coming-out party, where he was doing his best Lewis Hamilton impression, like he was dominating at Silverstone. Lawrence was phenomenal, targeting the middle of the field while scoring four total touchdowns in what is already turning into a career year with Coen, just like everyone was hoping for.

With two games left against the lowly Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans teams, I'm ready to make the declaration: the Jaguars are not just an AFC Championship contender, but Super Bowl contenders. Did you ever think you would be hearing that at this point in the season? I doubt it.

Soak it in, Jaguars fans. There is a path to homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, and there is a vision of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara. Change your expectations accordingly, because this ride is just beginning for the small market team out of Duval County, Florida.

