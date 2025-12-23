5 Most Surprising Jaguars of 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season, turning around a 4-13 team into a playoff squad and one of the AFC's best teams under Liam Coen.

But which Jaguars have been the biggest surprise on Coen's first squad? We break it down below.

OL Cole Van Lanen

One of the most reliable players on the Jaguars' roster this season, Cole Van Lanen has gone from forgotten swing tackle to versatile Swiss Army Knife. Van Lanen started the season as a backup but could be the starting left tackle moving forward. He has started a game at every position but center this season and has done a good job when doing so. Not bad for a player who some may have even had off their first 53-man roster projections after the draft.

DB Antonio Johnson

Antonio Johnson opened 2024 as a starter but was one of multiple secondary players who had a down year in Ryan Nielsen's scheme. Johnson then opened this year as the No. 4 safety but the release of Darnell Savage and a mid-season injury to Eric Murray gave Johnson a chance to have a bounceback year, and he has done exactly that. Johnson has gotten better each week for the Jaguars and has now carved out a full-time roll as their No. 3 safety.

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd has certainly played good football for the Jaguars in the past, but he took his game to a whole other level in 2025. Lloyd has five interceptions, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks for a Jaguars' defense that has taken a big leap. Lloyd has played the best ball of his career, going from a talented but inconsistent defense to one of the best linebackers in all of football.

DE Danny Striggow

Few had Danny Striggow on their list of impactful defenders at the start of the season, but he has certainly impressed when his snaps and role increased earlier this season. The former undrafted free agent started the year as a healthy scratch but has consistently made plays for the Jaguars during their six-game winning streak, becoming a reliable piece of their pass-rush rotation.

TE Quintin Morris

Starting the year on the practice squad, few had Quintin Morris pictured as a key piece of the Jaguars' tight end depth chart at the start of the year. He has worked his way up from the No. 4 tight end spot to the No. 2 spot, though, earning an active game day role over the last month thanks to his versatility and impact as a blocker.

