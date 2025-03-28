Juggling Jaguars: How Ashton Jeanty Would Fit Into Jacksonville’s Backfield
Late last month, James Gladstone seemed to hit the Jacksonville pavement at 76 miles per hour. He blasted the roster with a blowtorch on March 7, proceeded to go 9-for-9 on the free agents Jacksonville targeted, then immersed himself in draft film.
How much of that film involves Ashton Jeanty is a fascinating question, especially after beat writer Demetrius Harvey on Thursday projected that Jacksonville would draft the Boise State running back with the No. 5 overall selection.
“He packs a punch, similar to former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, and is the consensus top running back in this year's draft, likely the top running back to enter the draft in years,” wrote Harvey, who called Jeanty the top offensive talent in the 2025 class.
Jeanty, 5-8, 211, is actually an inch taller than Jones-Drew, who played at 5-7, 210. A Jacksonville native who played high-school ball in Virginia, Jeanty isn’t small by any means, Harvey said. Jeanty also would complement quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“Jeanty would fit perfectly in head coach Liam Coen's system and give Lawrence a safety valve, establishing a ground attack immediately,” Harvey said. “Even with a rebuilding offensive line, Jeanty should flourish. It would give Jacksonville a star at — what they hope — is all three major skill-player groups, including quarterback (Lawrence), receiver (Brian Thomas Jr.) and running back (Jeanty).
Of course, the Jaguars already have two budding stars at running back, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, both of whom have proven they’re worth future investment. Etienne has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume while Bigsby averaged 4.7 yards per touch in a breakout season last year.
Etienne would be the odd man out, Harvey predicted, traded to a team such as Dallas needing a running back. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, including a fifth-year option Jacksonville’s prior regime exercised before last season, Etienne is guaranteed to make $6.1 million this year, based on the CBA’s formula for fifth-year players on their first contracts.
“Though he's shown the ability to run the football effectively,” Harvey added, “Etienne has had an up-and-down career in Jacksonville.
“A change of scenery might be best for both Etienne and the franchise after he split carries heavily with Tank Bigsby last year. Etienne totaled just 150 carries for 558 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through 15 games last season.”
Gladstone and Coen also have an important decision to make this spring regarding the fifth-year option on Travon Walker’s contract. Trading Etienne would play a role in their salary-cap accounting for future years.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jeanty forced 0.4 missed tackles per carry last season, a nation-leading figure. He also led the country in most yards after contact per carry (5.0), well ahead of Miami running back Danien Martinez (4.5).
You can follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please share your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.