Will Jaguars Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Travon Walker?
As they wade through free agency and the draft over the next seven weeks, Travon Walker’s future also is one of the initial decisions for new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars have until May 1 to officially notify the NFL whether they will exercise the fifth-year option in Walker’s rookie contract. Following terms set forth in the CBA, all drafted rookies receive four-year contracts to launch their careers.
First-round selection like Walker, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2022 draft, are either granted or declined fifth-year contractual options by the team’s before their fourth NFL seasons. For Walker, that time is now. The Jaguars have until May 1 to notify the league.
Teams routinely decline fifth-year options, especially clubs like Jacksonville which have changed regimes since those first-round selections. However, declining a fifth-year option on Walker would be surprising for the Jaguars. New defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last month player like Walker would form key pillars in the scheme Jacksonville wants to run.
"You’ll know that we're violent at the point of attack,” Campanile said. “We got guys that believe in not being blocked. We got guys that run to the ball and we got guys that violently finish at the point of attack every rep. That's what's going to be valued here. We can't wait to get that culture in place first."
That culture figures to include players like Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, Foye Oluokun and Tyson Campbell.
"I think when you watch the tape, I'm excited about all these guys," Campanile said.
"There's some really good young talent, you know, some talent on the perimeter, some talent on the edges, some guys inside that I'm really fired up about. Some of the off-the-ball players inside. You got some tough, physical guys. So, I'm just excited to bring our play style here and get to work with these guys, and create a great atmosphere.”
Campanile might not be in Jacksonville had the Jaguars passed on Walker and drafted Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 overall in 2022. Over his first three seasons, Hutchinson has 28½ sacks in 39 career games, with four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
Hutchinson broke his left tibia and fibula just five weeks into the 2024 season, Oct. 13, but incredibly still led the team with 7½ sacks at year’s end. A central figure in Detroit’s renaissance, Hutchinson has returned to health ready to pick up where he left off for the Lions.
Walker, meanwhile, has 24 sacks in 49 games, with one interception, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. And while his per-game production isn’t as fruitful as Hutchinson’s, locking up Walker for two more years – 2025 and ’26 – is likely the best choice for Gladstone and Coen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.