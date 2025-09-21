Josh Hines-Allen Reviews Dominant Performance vs. Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen spoke after Sunday's win against the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcript of his comments post-game, view below.
Josh, congrats on the victory. Last year you guys lost to this team twice. Is it a confidence matter this time around to do that and to beat them? And secondly, take us through the last drive. They made a fourth down conversion to keep the drive going. What's going through your mind as they're driving down the field? What kind of calm do you have during that?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: So those are two different questions, so let me try to remember the first one. The first one, I mean, last year was last year. We're building a whole new different regime here. The guys that we brought in, the guys that we drafted, the guy you're about to talk to after this [WR/DB Travis Hunter], our guys really bought into this organization and we just play for each other and, again, like I just told him, man, it's a week-by-week league. It's a take-it league and we're at that mindset of taking every opportunity we can.
Second question, being in that situation was just like we got to take it. We got to get it. No matter the situation, they weren't going to score. That was our mentality. They're not scoring. They can drive the field, whatever they want to do, they're not scoring. We just made a play and Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] was in the right spot, being where he's supposed to be and took advantage of the opportunity. I can't be more proud for him and come back Monday, watch this tape and move onto San Fran.
Josh, this is probably the third game in a row where [CB] Jourdan Lewis made a pretty big play, two of them that resulted in wins. What has he meant to this defense? And you talk about confidence, being able to have a guy like hip on the team, how has that helped the confidence of the defense?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: He’s huge, man. I gained a lot of respect for him the first week of practice. The way he attacks it. The way he pushes and motivates and challenges everybody in his room and outside the defense. For me, as a guy that's been here and I kind of carry myself the same way, to see that and to see a guy make a lot of plays just makes me want to become a better player. So I think he just pushes the guys that were at that point to become a better player and just 'm not surprised now.
It's like I expect him to do these things, not because he is who he is, but because he does it the right way. He challenges and pushes and motivates the guys to do it the right way as well. I'm so happy for him. I'm happy that he's on our team. I know he's glad and proud to be on our team and to be a Jacksonville Jaguar and create a culture here that we can build on and set a standard for ourselves.
