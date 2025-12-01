How Win Over Titans Impacted Jaguars' Playoff Standings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a heck of a week.

The Jaguars finished November with plenty to be thankful for, taking down the Tennessee Titans in an easy 25-3 win that had major AFC South and playoff implications.

Playoff Impact

As a result of the win, the Jaguars improved to 8-4 and 2-1 in the AFC South. The Jaguars are now in first-place in the AFC South ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and one game ahead of the Houston Texans. After entering the week as the No. 7 seed, the Jaguars would be the No. 3 seed if the playoffs were today.

"One week at a time. 1-0 for the rest of the way. We're giving ourselves an opportunity to play meaningful games in November and December, and ultimately that's all you can ask for in this league," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the win.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The rest of the way you've got competitive meaningful football games, and I think that's just an important thing for us to go through as a team in year one. To have the opportunity to do those things and to earn that I think is important for us to be able to continue to move forward as a team.

The Jaguars now face an intense battle in the AFC South with both the Colts and the Texans. The hay is already in the barn when it comes to the Jaguars and the Texans, and there is no re-doing the 19-point collapse. With that in mind, the Jaguars still have two massive games against the Colts.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were already in a healthy spot in the wild card race, so even if they do not win the AFC South they have a real shot at making the playoffs. But that should not be their goal. Their goal should simply be to beat the Colts next week in the biggest game of the season, further hammering home their case as the AFC South's best team in the first year of the Liam Coen era.

As a result of the Jaguars win over the Titans and the Texans win over the Colts, the AFC South saw a major shakeup in division winner probabilities:



1. Jaguars (8-4): 26% → 39% ▲

2. Colts (8-4): 62% → 38% ▼

3. Texans (7-5): 12% → 23% ▲



🔗: https://t.co/TONZxtzQaa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 30, 2025

"We just got to keep doing our thing. My focus is not longwards right now. We got the Colts next week. Still really a good team actually. No matter if they lost or won or whatever, it's a good team that we got to face," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said.

"So we're going to have to get our minds right, come back prepared, take care of our bodies. I know a lot of people got banged up today, so I’m looking forward to that. Definitely looking forward to that matchup.

