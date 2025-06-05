What a Extension Could Look Like for Jaguars' Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new regime in place with new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The two have come into Jacksonville with a great plan to put the team in the best position to be successful in 2025.
They have brought in players that will best fit their scheme and give their team the best chance to win and be part of the culture they are building.
Now, Coen and Gladstone will have to decide if they are going to give former 2022 1st-round pick Travon Walker a contract extension. Most times, NFL teams want to give their players an extension early because if they wait, the price can go up for the player or because they do not want that player to get other looks by other teams and potentially go elsewhere.
Walker was taken first overall back in the 2022 NFL draft and has been good for the Jaguars' defense. And next season, they will need him to get the front going and have a good defense with the new regime.
The Jaguars struggled last season on the defensive side of the ball last season and Walker will look to change that in 2025. Walker and the Jaguars can get a deal done if it makes sense for both sides.
Coen and Gladstone most likely want to get an extension done, but they can also wait and see what Walker gives them in their first season with the team.
According to Joel Corry of CBS Sports, this is what a contract extension could look like for the Jaguars and Walker.
The Jaguars are reportedly open to extending Walker's contract sooner rather than later. Walker is coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons with 10.0 and 10.5, respectively, in 2023 and 2024. It's something that Josh Hines-Allen has never done during his six-year tenure with the Jaguars.
Hines-Allen signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract averaging $28.25 million per year in 2024 after being designated as a franchise player. He was coming off a 2023 season in which he set a franchise record with 17.5 sacks. Incentives make Hines-Allen's deal worth as much as $150 million. The deal has $88 million in guarantees where $76 million was fully guaranteed at signing.
