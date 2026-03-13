Jaguars Depth Has Become That Much More Critical For 2026 Success

Last season was such a high for the Jacksonville Jaguars, going from worst-to-first in one year under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. Despite the first-round exit, the future in Jacksonville is bright, though the current strains may blind others to the ceiling that the franchise possesses.

The Jaguars have been inactive in free agency, and their blockbuster move up in the draft order last year compromised their first-round pick in this year's class. For Gladstone, the decisions that are made moving forward aren't about adding the best players to the roster, but about building up as much depth as possible as Jacksonville completes its first, yet quiet, week of free agency.

Adding depth becomes top priority

Gladstone is a smart man. He is a young general manager who has helped establish a viable culture and does everything he can to help improve his franchise. Some may say the first year for a first-time decision-maker is always the hardest, but I view the second offseason, the first full one for a fresh general manager, to be the toughest.

In his second offseason, Gladstone does not have a first-round pick—his first selection coming at No. 56 overall. He also sits over the salary cap by roughly $1.1 million, with more restructures and possible cuts on the way for key starters. However, the contracts brought down from former GM Trent Baalke have made it incredibly difficult to generate new money at this point.

This is why building out the depth of the roster is critical for the Jaguars' success in 2026. They've already begun the process with re-signings of cornerback Montaric Brown, tight end Quintin Morris, running back Deejay Dallas, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, cornerback Christian Braswell, and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson. It is fair to expect the Jaguars to continue adding players through free agency on one-year "prove it" deals.

The frustration from Jaguars fans is understandable, but the man at work is doing the best he can with what he is presented with—this is not an opinion, this is a fact. The NFL Draft will be just as important in this situation, considering the significant draft capital in Days Two and Three of the selection process.

The trenches will be the focus, along with depth at cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, and tight end. Sure, there is a decent chance of a down year next season, and success in 2026 should not be a given, nor should 2025 be the absolute norm heading into the new league year. This is where the brilliance of Coen and his staff comes into play, as Gladstone attempts to pull off a miracle.