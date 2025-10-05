Inside the Jaguars vs. Chiefs Showdown: Josh Hines-Allen Sets the Stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen spoke to the media from the Jaguars' locker room this week, and we were there for it all.
Hines-Allen: I mean, trust the process. Obviously, continue to do what I do throughout the week, prepare the right way, make sure my body's ready to go, understand the gameplay that we got going on and matchups, and understand who we're playing against. And just, you know, when the ball snaps, you know, start to get in that zone and just play football
Q: On Travon Walker
Hines-Allen: I mean, we love Travon, you know, it's the next man up mentality. It's hard to, you know, it's really hard to say that, because I would love for him to be out there, but I think he understands what -- like he understands the game, and he knows the guys behind him has his back and are going to play as hard as they can for us, because he just wants us to win and you know, be successful, but if he can be able to go, I know he's gonna give us 110% and he is going to do as much as he can to help us win.
Q: On fans impact at MNF
Hines-Allen: Fans, no fans. I played in front of zero fans. You know, it is what it is, but I would love to hear -- third down needs to be crazy. ... When we played the Chargers, I felt them. I thought we had one of the best atmospheres that I've ever been a part of. And if we could continue to have that, continue to bring that, continue to believe, not just come to enjoy, but come to know that we are gping win that game and cheer like we are, I think we feed off that.
Q: On Patrick Mahomes
Hines-Allen: I mean, he's a very smart player, so in the backend, we have to do, I think it's just rush and coverage again. Up front, we got to affect him. We got to make sure he keeps his eyes on the rush and not the back end. And then even in the back end, we got to do a good job in disguise and looks, because he's very smart. He's seen a lot of defenses, a lot of different schemes,
