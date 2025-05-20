Jaguars Draft Review: LeQuint Allen Brings Valuable Skill Set
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in the headlines for all of the right reasons in the last month after trading up for superstar playmaker Travis Hunter and securing several new roster additions through the NFL Draft.
While he may not have a first-round pick in 2026, general manager James Gladstone is hoping to follow the path of his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, as a draft and development team.
There were several selections that caught my interest, including West Virginia's Wyatt Milum, Tulane's Caleb Ransaw, and linebacker Jack Kiser. However, there is one player who fell so far that I'm confident he could be an impact player at the next level by the end of his rookie contract.
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen was my No. 8 rated player at his position heading into the draft with a third round grade. It was surprising to see him tumble to the seventh-round but his tapem showed a player that should've been taken much earlier and ahead of Bhayshul Tuten.
First of all, let's go ahead and get some of his flaws out of the way. Allen is not the most explosive runner nor the most powerful. His long-speed is average and lacks consistent power to be a reliable short-yardage tailback, but has offered some inspiring moments that he has the frame to add more play strength.
Allen is a player who is going to win more at the line of scrimmage and the first and second levels due to his combination of vision and footwork. He is the type of runner who has his eyes and feet interlinked, allowing for patience and consistency behind the line. Allen is a creative runner who wins on the first and second levels in space to generate consistent 10-plus yard gains.
Again, he doesn't offer high-end power, yet, I thought he offered adequate leg churn from time to time while exhibiting sufficient balance to maintain his carries occasionally.
What stands out with Allen is his passing down ability, which is terrific in itself and something head coach Liam Coen could value in his offense this season and moving forward. He is an outstanding pass-catcher out of the backfield with natural hand-eye coordination to real in passes away from his frame, such as this play below.
Allen is a diverse route runner out of the backfield who was used in shifts and motions to create mismatches and coverage identification for the quarterback while showcasing natural separation at the top of his routes. Furthermore, he an ample pass protector than given credit for with a show of force and aggression to take on oncoming free rushers, working from good depth, and consistently scanning for targets to attack.
Allen also presents experience as a return man on special teams, which could help him see the field early in his career as veterans Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne work to prove themselves as formidable assets in Jacksonville. This and utilization on passing downs is where Allen is going to have the best chance of getting playing time during his rookie campaign.
Turning 21-years old during training camp, the sky is the limit for Allen. He's a talented runner with a versatile skill set to be an impact player by the end of his rookie contract. His skill set resembles what Etienne has been asked to do in recent years, setting up for him to be the veteran's successor in 2026.
