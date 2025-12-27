Key Matchups to Watch For Pivotal Jaguars Matchup vs. Colts

For many Jacksonville Jaguars fans, this has been a fever dream to watch their favorite team being considered among the NFL's best with only two games left in the regular season.

For head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, it is what they had been pushing for since they were hired in the early months of the calendar. The Jaguars travel to Indiana to face the Indianapolis Colts in what is a pivotal AFC South matchup, as the former looks to either wrap up the division with a win or continue to stay ahead of the Houston Texans, while the latter is trying to save their season from a historic collapse.

Jacksonville must succeed in these key matchups this weekend to sweep Indianapolis, so let's take a closer look at those three critical areas and how that could occur.

Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. Indianapolis Colts run defense

Several key defensive linemen will be out for the Colts this weekend, including DeForest Buckner and JT Tuimoloau. These players would've been able defenders for a run defense that has been amongst the best in the league this season. However, this area has become a weakness after Christian McCaffrey's performance on Monday night, and the Jaguars could take advantage to get the run game going.

Travis Etienne was averaging nearly five yards per carry entering December, but has since hovered at just over three yards per carry since then. With the possibility of Bhayshul Tuten returning, it could open up avenues for an explosive day on the ground. This would also be a great time to get a look at rookie LeQuint Allen, who has flashed from time to time with the ball in his hand.

Jacksonville Jaguars back-seven vs. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers

For the first time in five years, Rivers is seeing NFL action in emergency relief for the Colts. While his story is inspiring to all middle-aged, retired quarterbacks (don't even think about it, Tom), all jokes aside, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has given the offense some semblance of a balanced offense. However, he is still 44 years old and does not have anywhere close to the arm to attack downfield.

This is where the Jaguars back-seven comes in, as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will look to mix the coverage shells pre- and post-snap. Despite losing Jourdan Lewis for the rest of the season, their young secondary of Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, Antonio Johnson, and Greg Newsome II has been great in recent weeks. Look for them to get a takeaway or two on Rivers.

Jacksonville Jaguars run defense vs. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Similar to his Jacksonville counterpart, Jonathan Taylor has also eased up in his incredible production from the early portion of the season. At one point, he was an MVP candidate, averaging six yards per carry from Weeks 1-10, but he has since averaged 3.5 yards per carry. Injuries up front have cost the Colts' run game and Taylor's performances since mid-November.

Look for Jacksonville to double mug the A-gaps and to quickly penetrate the backfield from linebackers Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun. Travon Walker has been outstanding against the run since his return from injury and should be a terrific edge-setter against Taylor while Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton look to win their respective gaps at the point of attack. Limit Taylor again, win the ball game.

