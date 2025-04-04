For Coen and Jaguars, Adaptability is Name of the Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had many new additions to their coaching staff and roster this offseason, including head coach Liam Coen. After a unique coaching search led Coen to Jacksonville, things have been on the go. It was another case in which Coen had to adapt quickly.
“Yeah, I don't know. It was always my dad, even as a kid [I had to adapt]. They ran the Wing-T. So, we had a lot of different skill players on the field at once. It might not be just a wideout, right? Or just the tight end or just a running back. It was three different skill players that ultimately can do different things. So, when you watch that growing up and you see the usage of it, I was impressed by the misdirection of the Wing-T, and how everything looked the same but ended up different," Coen said.
Coen noted that the lessons he learned from his father translated well to his job with the Los Angeles Rams. He pointed out that there were many similarities between his old offensive system and the Rams' system.
Both offenses gave Coen a crash course on adapting, which should bode well for the Jaguars moving forward. Coen credits his experience on multiple levels of football with helping prepare him for his tenure with the Jaguars.
"Then, I get to the Rams, and I hear the exact word of the illusion of complexity; same plays, but we're making them just look different. So, it was already in my mind from what I saw growing up, and so then you're able to apply it a little bit, and especially at the college level, you've got to be able to adjust to the players, right? So, both their capacity and what they can handle physically," Coen said.
"Then, obviously, in L.A. in ’22, we lose every O-lineman and have a million injuries, and we still had to compete guys. I know we didn't win, but we still had to compete, and so that was a fun experience, although not the best year in my life."
Jacksonville has already had an eventful offseason, and things can get even more interesting in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jaguars have plenty of roster holes that need to be filled this offseason and next, as they have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League.
