Liam Coen Reflects After Jaguars Edged Past Texans in Nail‑Biter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke after Sunday's win against the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcript of his comments post-game, view below.
Coen: Huge ability to stay the course. You're winning the game for the majority of it. They got and tied it up but even though obviously not playing our best football offensively, defense kept us in it. They played their tails off. Offensively found a way to have 75 yards rushing in the second half which obviously we didn't have much in the first. Etienne played his tail off and those guys make a play, at the end of the game versus zero blitz, and got in a huge moment. Very proud of this group. They played their tails off and kept competing.
Q: Coach, the resilience factor not just with Brian Thomas and the receivers with all the drops but also the defense. Had a chance to put it away late last week. Came back and did it this week. What kind of confidence can that build for such a young roster?
Coen: Huge. They should take so much confidence from this, especially defensively as you mentioned. Tyson Campbell gets hit on the double move and then comes back and makes a huge play, playing through the hands on a potential explosive play. The fact that we take the ball away as much as we have and give us so many opportunities to go and have extra possessions. You talk about finishing a game the right way. It was not pretty, it was not for us offensively, but we can take, and we should take, a ton of confidence from this to go clean up, we got to clean up the mistakes, play better and work on the drops and all that, but, man, I'm really proud of this group and the way they competed and finished this game.
Q: Specifically for Brian, obviously the drop's early. He's getting booed. Throws his helmet on the sideline. How big was that 46 yard catch?
Coen: Totally. Early on he goes up on the fade and makes a great effort and you're like dang, okay. He didn't come down with it but, man, it looks like it's obviously trending, and I thought when we had the third and I think it was, like, 14 when we had the illegal shift when he had a big-time catch. I think that would have got him going. It was like every time he had an opportunity to almost get things rolling, something negative occurred. So, just talked to him in the looker room and really proud of the way he finished. That was a huge play and a big-time moment. We got to get it cleaned up, but he should absolutely take confidence from that play and be able to continue to go forward.
