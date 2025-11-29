How the Jaguars Can Avoid Turkey Hangover vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be established enough to really have any trap games this season, but if they were, Week 13 could be the perfect storm that leads to a huge disappointment. Head Coach Liam Coen has done an excellent job in his first year at the helm, leading his team to a 7-4 record through the first 11 games, with a real shot to capture a postseason bid.



However, the Jaguars have shown some mental mistakes that are indicative of a young, unruly group. Jacksonville has been one of the most penalized teams in the NFL this year. They've racked up 91 flags this season, fourth most in the league. That's led to 763 yards against their favor.



Penalties are subjective, and sometimes a team can simply fall victim to poor officiating, but this has been a recurring trend for the Jaguars throughout the campaign. A good chunk of the flags they've drawn has come from poor discipline, such as illegal shifts, roughing the passer, defensive pass interference, etc.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will the Jaguars show up ready in Tennessee?



Even in the Jacksonville Jaguars' wins this season, their lack of discipline has shown up repeatedly, whether it's with penalties or poor execution. Despite their 7-4 record so far, this team only has two convincing wins. They've played down to inferior opponents and have blown two massive leads to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans.



Their upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans represents a perfect trap game for the Jags. They're comfortably favored on the road versus a team with no expectations, and they're coming off the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 13 will mark their second consecutive game away from EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville media asked Head Coach Liam Coen if he was worried that his players would be ill-prepared after the holiday:



"I'd hope not. I hope not. These guys know, I think that they understand as much as anything with a division game. This is a team that, if you just watch the tape, which doesn't lie typically, this is not a team that thinks or is playing like they're 1-10. That's the reality, and so, they have enough game wreckers and players that can impact the game in all three phases that we cannot feel — there's just no room for that.

I hope and believe that we are mature enough and honest enough with ourselves and with each other that this is a team that is going to be hungry for a win. There's a lot of reasons. And it's the NFL. There's a lot of pride in what we do, and for us as well, this is another great opportunity and test to go again on the road, in division, as you head into late November, early December. These are football games that we need to win."

