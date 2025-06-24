Where Should Jaguars' 2026 Draft Focus Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have enough to look forward to in the 2025 NFL season that there is not much need to look ahead to the 2026 offseason yet.
But, the NFL cycle never ends. As important as the 2025 season is, you can rest assured the Jaguars' front office and scouting department have already turned part of their focus to the 2026 NFL Draft.
Among those who have partook in the discussion about the 2026 draft is Pro Football Focus, who recently posed the question of one area each team needs to think about in regards to the draft.
For the Jaguars, PFF landed on the future of fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd.
"Lloyd has been the centerpiece of the Jaguars' defense for the past three seasons, starting since he was a rookie in 2023. Over the past two years, he has ranked 15th and 13th in PFF overall grade among linebackers. It seems obvious for Jacksonville to re-sign Lloyd in 2026 when his rookie contract runs out, but this is not the regime that drafted him. He will likely stick around, but if he doesn’t, it could change the identity and outlook of the entire defense," PFF said.
PFF has traditionally been amongst the highest on Lloyd since the Jaguars selected him in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft after trading back into the first round, so it makes sense for them to focus on his unresolved contract status.
After the Jaguars declined Lloyd's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, it became clear the Jaguars were willing to let Lloyd enter a clear prove-it year to stick on the roster in the long-term. Lloyd is expected to once again step into a key role on the defensive alongside fellow long-time starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
"We’ve just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We’re excited about him, a guy that we see we can do some things with. Like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience, so some of those conversations will be open and honest, and communicated," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the start of the offseason program.
