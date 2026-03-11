Flexibility Is the Key to the Jaguars' Success Next Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars headed into free agency with insufficient cap space to bring back a lot of their important players. Free agency has now officially begun, and the worst-case scenario has come to pass.

The Jaguars must've been preparing for the departure of Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr. , but to see it actually play out was something different. They received massive contracts, ones the Jaguars never could've hoped to match given their limited cap space. How will flexibility help them in their chances of bouncing back next season?

Getting Back on Track

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Although the Jaguars couldn't retain some of their biggest stars, their cap space did allow them to make some deals around the edges. One of those deals was bringing back Dennis Gardeck after his first season in Jacksonville.

He was a long-time veteran for the Arizona Cardinals, but after getting injured last season, he found his way to the Jaguars. Liam Coen liked his play so much that the former undrafted free agent is back on a one-year deal. The hope is that he can help rehabilitate their linebacker room now that Lloyd's gone, and he seems confident he can do that.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After agreeing to the terms of his new contract, Gardeck spoke about how he's happy to be back on the team and how he's still figuring out his role on their defense. He's coming off a career year in 2025, and the Jaguars defense is going to need him to continue on that path.

"I think those things are kind of always fluid, seeing as pieces kind of come in as the year goes on. So, I don't think there's anything that anyone is tied to at this point, and it'll be good to be back with the guys, and that will kind of start to dictate and shape roles", said Gardeck.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He had 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass breakups. Lloyd was the heartbeat of the Jaguars defense last season, and even if Gardeck doesn't have the versatility he has, he can still help in run defense and occasionally make plays when he drops back in coverage.

Their defense will look different next season, but that doesn't mean a step back isn't an opportunity for more growth. They'll have Travis Hunter Jr. completely locked into the defense, on top of still having an impressive defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.