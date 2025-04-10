Liam Coen Explains Jaguars' Top 30 Visit Policy
With only a week left for NFL teams to host top 30 visits with 2025 NFL Draft prospects, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still in a rare spot.
To date, the Jaguars have not had a single top 30 visit reported. This is something the Los Angeles Rams have done for years, and it appears Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are following in their footsteps.
“Yeah, I mean, I can let James [Gladstone] detail that a little bit more. It’s more so just, hey, we’re trying to keep everything that we’re doing in-house, and trusting that we’ll do some things possibly virtually and that with guys that we need to have another touchpoint with," Coen said on Wednesday.
"But ultimately, it’s not something that we’re going to be interested in doing at the moment.”
The Jaguars and Coen have already seen plenty of comparisons to the Rams this offseason, both due to their hirings on the coaching staff and front office and because of how similar the Jaguars are seemingly operating.
This is another step in the Jaguars' principles merging with the same principles from Los Angeles. But, as Coen would later note, the Jaguars are pulling all of their experiences from past stops together to form their own identity with the Jaguars. Not hosting top 30 visits appears to be another case of this.
"You're always pulling, right? Everybody's pulling from different places to ultimately make it ours. We've got to watch those tapes of where we all came from, and OK, fine, what is the ‘25 Jags though? Like, how does this fit us?" Coen said.
"We may not have that answer right now, that's the kind of cool part is we're going to throw as much at these guys mentally in this offseason, as much as we can handle and probably more, much more actually, because it's not a ‘physical’ time of the year. It's a time of the year, we can stress them mentally, ultimately throw as much at them as we can from Minnesota, from Tampa, from L.A., from Green Bay, whatever it is, and see what we can handle.
"We're not going to know who we're truly going to be for a while, but it's more so testing to see how much they can handle, and if maybe some of those concepts, schemes, fundamentals fit our players. That's a great question because that's something that we're constantly working through right now as a staff.”
While here, ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Also please tell us your thoughts when you check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.