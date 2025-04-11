Liam Coen Explains Why Jaguars' Exercised Travon Walker's Option
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker and his fifth-year option, the choice was simple.
The Jaguars didn't hesitate for a second to pick up Walker's fifth-year option, exercising it on Monday and becoming the first team to make such a decision this offseason. As it stands today, no other player from the 2022 NFL Draft class has yet had their option picked up outside of Walker.
Jacksonville picked up Walker's option so early and quickly in the process for obvious reasons. They simply knew he was a player they wanted around for the long-term future, contrary to any false trade rumors put out there this offseason.
The Jaguars were never going to trade Walker, who they are expected to sign to a contract extension eventually. That might not be this season, but it is clear the Jaguars value Walker enough to make it happen in the future.
“It’s just the type of guy, getting to know them a little bit and knowing that, hey, this is something we know we want to be a part of, right? We want to have this relationship and now once we get him in the building under our roof, getting to know each other a little bit more and creating those conversations, I think that was really what stood out," Coen said on Wednesday.
Jacksonville's belief in Walker and his value is made even more clear by the fact that the Jaguars have another first-rounder from 2022, Devin Lloyd, whose option was not picked up. Between the two, Walker was the easy answer -- at least that is what the Jaguars' decisions indicate.
"No plans right now in terms of we’re having those conversations, getting used to the player, right? We’ve just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit," Coen said about Lloyd. "We’re excited about him, a guy that we see we can do some things with. Like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience, so some of those conversations will be open and honest, and communicated.”
Look for Walker to have another big season for the Jaguars' defense in 2025 after back-to-back years with double-digit sacks.
