Jaguars' Liam Coen Reveals Devin Lloyd Decision
When former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke selected Devin Lloyd with the 27th overall pick, there was a vision for one of the highest regarded linebackers in that class. Coming out of Utah, Lloyd has the potential to be a superstar with his Utah defensive education and his status as a two-time First-Team All-Pac 12 selection and a Consensus All-American.
The move to trade back into the first round looked to have paid off following his rookie year, where he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team and helped the Jaguars win the AFC South.
Now, the question is whether Lloyd will remain with the Jaguars past 2025.
The Jaguars have not yet picked up Lloyd's fifth-year option, which has a deadline in early May. That would not normally be as notable, but the Jaguars just picked up Travon Walker's fifth-year option earlier this week after also taking him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
“No plans right now in terms of we're having those conversations getting used to the player, right?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday when asked about plans to pick up Lloyd's option.
"We just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We're excited about him. A guy that we see we can do some things with, like we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience. So some of those conversations will be open and honest and communicated."
Just because his fifth-year option has not been picked up, that doesn't mean the Jaguars are dead set on getting rid of him. They've just likely having to move up up their timeline to make a decision as quite frankly, they don't know what they have in him.
Anthony Campanile will be Lloyd's third defensive coordinator in four years and perhaps his flexible scheme could play towards Lloyd's strengths.
In three seasons with the Jaguars, Lloyd has recorded 349 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and 19 pass deflections.
Something to monitor is if the Jaguars add linebackers in the draft as of writing, Foyesade Oluokun is the only linebacker under contract with the team past 2026.
