Liam Coen Gives His Take on Jaguars' Young WRs
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was one of the most highly coveted coaching candidates during the previous hiring cycle. His success as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, and Kentucky thrust him into his current role as the man looking to direct the ship to paradise for the foreseeable future.
Jacksonville is a young, yet talented team that struggled last season due to injuries, inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, and a disconnect between the coaches and players. Most of this has been corrected with the hiring of Coen but the rest is to be determined until this fall. However, there is plenty of excitement for the young wide receivers on the Jaguars roster.
Coen showcased his pleasure for some of the plays and work Josh Cephus and Cam Camper have done over the last couple of weeks and offseason, including during Tuesday's practice.
“Yeah, I think Josh Cephus has done some good things over the course of the offseason program. I think Camper has shown up in a way," Coen said. "He made a big play today, obviously on the touchdown. A great tracking throw by Nick [Mullens]. He’s done a nice job."
Coen acknowledged that these young playmakers are adjusting to the speed to the game and the installs that are done daily, saying they're going to be "swimming" at times.
"There’s so much when these guys come in post-draft, especially later on, in an install of a whole new
system," Coen said. "Our vets and these guys have been in an offense for let's call it a month and a half, and now these guys get put into it right in the middle of an install.
"So, it’s really hard to judge some of that, but I think they’ve done a nice job of trying to handle it in the heat, with the elements, doing a lot of running. So, we’ll see how those guys end up competing in training camp.”
Travis Hunter will also be a key piece of this young wide receiver corp as the team moves forward with installing the wide-zone offense that will put its playmakers in positions to succeed. Coen has shown to put his players in great spots for success, following the linage of McVay principles that have constantly popped up around the league.
