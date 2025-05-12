Liam Coen's Plan For Travis Hunter on Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up rookie minicamp and as expected, first-round draft choice Travis Hunter too much of the spotlight.
The top prospect in this year's draft has given the fanbase a lot of excitement ahead of the summer stretch, with some fans in attendance for the second day of practice.
“This is awesome," head coach Liam Coen said. "I thank the fans and everybody for putting this on within the organization."
Much was discussed during the pre-draft process of where Hunter would play in the NFL. He was a terrific two-way athlete for the Colorado Buffaloes and won the Heisman Trophy last season because his elite talent. Coen and general manager James Gladstone both emphasised that Hunter would play at wide receiver for them why still being able to see the field on defense.
Coen explained that Hunter would be getting more reps this week on defense. "We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week, he’ll start to roll on defense,” Coen said.
Hunter was arguably the best defensive player in the draft, using his elite insitncts in zone coverage and rare ball skills to shutdown entire portions of the field. When asked if his star draft pick had a feel for the defense to this point, Coen responded by saying, "Absolutely."
"He’s been able to dive in and learn some of our three-deep coverages, what do we call our three-deep coverages on the outside, if he has to be manned up on the backside of a three-by-one, he knows all of those calls already," Coen explained.
The former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator said that communication with be something the defensive coaching staff will harp on Hunter with this summer and during the second set of rookie practices along with his technique and the fundamentals.
"So, at the end of the day, it’s going to be about, on the defensive side of the ball, communication," Coen said. "The technique and fundamentals, we’ll continue to harp on, but it’s really about being on the same page as the rest of the guys on the back end from a communication standpoint and the rest will kind of take care of itself.”
