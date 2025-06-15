Liam Coen Encouraged By Jaguars' Special Teams
One unit that gets overlooked most of the time in the National Football League is the special-teams unit. That is because everyone else looks at the defense and offense and has no clue about what impact the special teams have on the game. They are only focused on how the offense is playing or how the defense is. But a team wants to be good at all three units to be an elite team.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they know how important the special teams unit is. Last season, the Jaguars had one of the best, if not the best, special teams in the NFL. Whatever it was, a kick, punt return, coverage, or flipping the field, the Jaguars always make sure they are doing their best they can on the special teams side.
Now, as the Jaguars are trying to get the other two units to be elite next season, they want to improve their special-teams unit as well. The Jaguars want to be good at all three phases of the game. It was important to keep their elite punter Logan Cooke, for a long time and keep the chemistry on the special teams at an all-time high.
“Yeah, it was important after talking to people once I actually got the job, and then you start to watch a little bit more film on special teams and watch our specialists and how they operated," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
"You start talking to people in the building, not only about Heath [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell] and Luke [Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson], but obviously about the guys and just the professionalism, the way that they practice, the way that they go about their business. Obviously, when you turn the tape on and you see the weapons that they are as specialists, that’s a part of the game that, man, when you don’t have those assets, it’s a difficult game at times."
"Especially when you’ve got to be able to flip the field and play field position, when you need to be able to get points from a longer distance. So, that was really important. It was critical to keep that continuity together, and so far, I’ve been nothing but pleased with these guys.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the special teams @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the special teams by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE