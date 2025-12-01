With No Long Snapper, the Jaguars Make Drastic Move

Playoffs? We're talking playoffs?

Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars are talking about the postseason after dominantly defeating the Tennessee Titans, 25-3, putting them in a tie for first place in the AFC South ahead of next week's decider for sole possession of the top spot.

There were challenges in this game, as any team faces in a football game. However, this was one of those situations that you just had to see to believe it. This challenge forced Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to make a drastic move in the middle of a game that saw an unforeseen player take snaps at this position.

DaVon Hamilton, long snapper

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The one unit in football that rarely has backups at three of its most important positions is special teams. Rarely do you see a backup kicker, punter, or long snapper ready to go to take over at a moment's notice, unless it was college football. On Sunday, the Jaguars needed a backup long snapper after their starter, Ross Matiscik, left the game with a back injury.

Head coach Liam Coen and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell had to decide on their new long snapper for the game. Enter, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, who entered the game with both units as a long snapper. Coen called the situation with Hamilton taking over as a stressful one.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, that was a little stressful for sure. Credit D-Ham for stepping in with limited repetitions," Coen said. "To go out there, it just speaks to the dude that he is and the player that he's been for us this season. He's just so consistent as a human being, as a pro. But yes, that was a little stressful."

Punter Logan Cooke noted how Hamilton did some work as a long snapper in training camp and last year throughout the season, saying the veteran defensive lineman "killed it" with the location and accuracy of the snaps, critical for timing and consistency of field goals and punts. One bad snap could generate all sorts of problems for the specific units they are needed for, but Hamilton seemingly came ready and prepared for the opportunity.

"I mean you look at a guy who has gloves on and taped wrists, it's very hard to do. First of all, it's a hard job regardless, so then you put all that in there," Cooke. "For him just to get the ball in there, a backup snapper to get the ball in the vicinity of where you want it is all you can ask for. He killed it. Field goal snaps honestly is harder because you have a little less room for error and he killed it, he did great. D-Ham, he's a stud."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) and Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

