Liam Coen Gives His Take on Jaguars WRs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are over one week away from the commencement of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team currently bestows the No. 5 overall selection and will have a chance at making their roster better immediatley with potential blue-chip talents for their choosing.
On Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone spoke to the local media for their pre-draft press conference ahead of the April 24 selection process. During this meeting, they answered questions on topics such as the lack Top 30 visits, how to evalutate character concerns when drafting players, which position groups are the deepest in the draft, and much more.
There were some good insights on how Jacksonville may approach the draft next week. However, there was a question pertaining to the wide receiver room directly.
Brian Thomas Jr. is the unquestioned No. 1 playmaker on the Jaguars offense, presenting the team with a true top target and high-end talent compared to the rest of the league. A question was asked on how the receivers around him could take the pressure off of the former LSU All-American. Coen discussed spreading the ball out evenly and the different types of personnel within the room.
"We're going to spread the ball out hopefully equally. That was the nice thing about being last year with Tampa, we had to play a lot of different players in different personnel groupings," Coen said.
Coen also discussed how others at the skill positions could help ease the pressure such as the tight ends and running backs that will likely have a key role in his offensive system.
"I think you look naturally right now at Parker Washington and Dyami Brown at the receiver positions. Then saying Brenton Strange hopefully continues to ascend," Coen said. "How do we use our two running backs to be able to supplement some of that usage, get more people involved in the game especially early on, so defenses can't just cloud BT [Brian Thomas Jr.] and be all over him, that we have other guys that can go win and be explosive with the ball in their hands, ultimately share that wealth, share that play-making ability."
Coen said that once the ball is snapped at the start of the game and someone hasn't touched the ball early, it could be hard to break through and make an impact.
"How do we get all of our playmakers a touch early on to get them going and involved in the game?" Coen asks. "Those guys that I just mentioned right now are guys that we're going to spotlight."
