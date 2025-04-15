2025 NFL Draft: Where Jaguars Pick in Each Round
With less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, the National Football League is almost set to welcome in their newest players.
The draft will be held in Green Bay this year and it is an exciting time for teams, prospects, and all the fans around the world. It gives them a little taste of what their team will look to do next season and what their rosters will look like in 2025.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is a whole new feeling that started when owner Shad Khan hired new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. It gives them a new feeling around the whole building and especially outside of it with their fan base. All around, there has been good and positive energy from the new regime.
They will also be getting ready for their first draft as members of the Jaguars organization. We have already seen what they are looking to do with their free agent signings. Now, will they look to take the same approach in the draft? We did not really know what to expect from them because it is their first draft, but they have proven in their previous teams that they know how to find talent in the draft.
“Yeah, I think, we've talked about in tangibly rich—really good football players are what we're trying to find. I mean, that's guys truly love and live playing football to that extent. We want them to be both mentally and physically tough, said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars will have a total of 10 picks heading into the 2025 draft.
Round 1 (5 overall)
Round 2 (36)
Round 3 (70)
Round 3 (88, from Minnesota)
Round 4 (106)
Round 4 (125, from Minnesota)
Round 5 (143)
Round 6 (184)
Round 6 (196, from Seattle)
Round 7 (223)
It is going to be interesting to see what the new regime does in their first draft with the Jaguars. Gladstone is known to find talented players that other teams do not have on their draft boards or their radars. Gladstone will do his best to bring that to the Jaguars franchise. The Jaguars will look to add to their roster and this draft is going to be important to set the tone.
